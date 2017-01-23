Drusilla’s reveals £1m replacement for Thomas attraction

Drusilla’s Park has announced the attraction that will replace its popular Thomas and Friends train.

The new arrival is called Go Safari! - a ‘wild’ new area which organisers hope will cause quite the ‘furoar’ among young lion-hearted explorers.

Illustration of the Safari Express Train due at Drusillas Park this spring

It features three new children’s rides: The Hippopotobus, Flying Cheetahs and the Safari Express train.

Managing Director Laurence Smith said, “The plans are well underway and we are totally committed to the project.

“This is a million pound investment for us – our biggest undertaking ever – and we think that once it’s in place it will be a great success and very popular.”

The Safari Express train is expected to leave Mungo’s Central Station for the first time on Friday, March 31, with the Hippobotobus and Flying Cheetahs ready for take-off by June.

Drusilla's will be introducing anteaters for the first time (Photo by Vladimir Wrangel) SUS-170123-152336001

Meanwhile, work is also underway on a brand new animal exhibit in preparation for the arrival of giant anteaters this spring; a species never before seen at Drusillas Park in its 90-year history.

Giant anteaters are native to the tropical forests and grasslands of Central and South America. They have no teeth but their tongues can protrude more than 60cm to sweep up the 35,000 ants and termites they consume each day.

The new arrivals are expected to join the zoo route by Easter and will be located next to the flamingos.

As for events, Drusillas has a varied and fun diary on offer with some notable new additions for 2017.

Making his debut appearance at the Park, Danger Mouse will appear on August 2, and firm favourites Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol will be back by popular demand on four separate dates (February 15, April 12, May 31 and August 16). Don’t miss these much loved characters as they meet and greet visitors at intervals during the day in the events arena.

There will also be all the old favourites too, including Hello Kitty, Peppa Pig and George (July 26 and August 23), Bing and Flop (April 5), Leo and Raph from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (August 9), The Gruffalo (August 30) and Scooby-Doo (October 25).

The popular Thomas ride was removed earlier this month due to the contract with the owners expiring.

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am.

For more information, call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk