Easter bonnets at Midhurst Nursery Class

Youngsters at the Midhurst Nursery Class ended the term with a spectacular display of Easter bonnets and an Easter egg hunt.

Owner of the nursery class Chris Reseigh told the Observer: “We had some spectacular Easter bonnets for our parade this year, adorned in the most imaginative way with rabbits, chicks, nests, ribbons, flowers and of course eggs.



“Family and friends turned out in force to see the parade and most of the children managed to join in and show off their parents’ handiwork. Then we went outside into the glorious spring sunshine to hunt for eggs to fill the cones the children had made. Searching in the sunshine made a fun end to the term.”

