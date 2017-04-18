Easter Sunday in Midhurst

Members of Midhurst Methodist Church took Spring flowers to decorate their Easter cross at their service on Easter Sunday.

The Rev David Coote led the service which took place outside the church.

Arthur Butt Hazel West and William West (L to R) after the Easter egg hunt. PICTURE BY TIM WEST

After the service there was an Easter egg hunt enjoyed by members of the congregation of all ages.

The Rev David Coote leads the service at the Methodist Church

Hazel West with her Easter Garden PICTURE BY TIM WEST

