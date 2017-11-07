£3.5m sports and performing arts centre opened at Seaford College

Another development in the 20 year master plan designed to upgrade facilities at Seaford College, has been completed with the opening of its new state-of-the-art sports and performing arts centre.

The £3.5m building project included the restoration of the existing sports centre which underwent a major refurbishment and a two storey extension for an indoor sports centre and gym.

The centre was designed by Chichester based HNW architects and built by Amiri Construction whose director Martin Tidby had the chance to see the new centre at the official opening.

John Green, headmaster at Seaford College said: “Each and every pupil will benefit from the new centre with the inclusion of sport, including the new climbing wall, music, drama, and creative arts. The involvement of the student council throughout various stages of the build has been very valuable to the excellent result we see today.”

Seaford College has now embarked on the second phase of its grand master plan which will see facilities across the campus ungraded for the 620 pupils.

In July this year the college was given planning permission by the South Downs National Park Authority for further major development.

The college is to convert the existing Assembly Hall which currently houses a large hall space and stage, to provide six new classrooms, a learning resource centre toilets and a first floor terrace with a glazed canopy.

The college also wants to refurbish and improve sixth form and year 11 students facilities in the Hollington Centre.

The refurbishment would include improved common rooms, work spaces, kitchen facilities, new changing facilities and a viewing deck.

Extensive work already completed includes replacement of boarding blocks, demolition of the existing boarding black and its return to open parking, demolition of housing and building of 19 new houses and demolition of the staff accommodation block.

Presenting its plans to the national park earlier this year the college said it had begun in 2009, an ‘estate plan approach’ developing a master plan for a comprehensive programme of replacement, extension and refurbishment to upgrade and make better use of its buildings across the campus which sits on the edge of Duncton village.

