A-level results: Chichester College celebrates superb results again

Chichester College’s A-level pass rate has exceeded 99 per cent for the ninth consecutive year.

The 2017 results, released this morning, show that the college’s overall pass rate is 99.1 per cent.

Pictures and individual results from pupils will be updated on our website this morning.

An impressive 27 A-level subjects have recorded 100 per cent pass rates.

These include several traditionally difficult subjects, including physics and English Literature.

Helen Loftus, vice principal at Chichester College, said: “Congratulations to all of our A-level students.

“We are thrilled with our results – despite the ever increasing demands on students and the exams and assessments becoming harder, our students have shown great commitment which is reflected in their achievement today.

“In any period of exam reform, there is the potential for grades to fall slightly so we are very proud to have once again achieved a pass rate above 99 per cent.”

The high pass rate at the college follows predictions by academics that there could be a drop across the country following changes to the A-level exams.

These mean students are now assessed almost entirely on end-of-course exams, rather than coursework or AS-levels.

Shelagh Legrave OBE, chief executive of the Chichester College Group, said: “I am extremely proud of the students and staff at Chichester.

“99.1 per cent is an amazing result and we are over the moon.

“With major changes to A-levels and the introduction of the new system, it has been a challenging time for everyone involved and makes our students’ achievements all the greater.

“Congratulations to the students, their family and friends who have supported them throughout their studies and to our tutors, who work extremely hard ensuring our students receive the best opportunities we can give them.”

