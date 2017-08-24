A strong set of GCSE results at Seaford College

Despite the national GCSE exam ‘shake-up’ Seaford College students have maintained their strong A*-C pass rate.

Seaford College students sat the international GCSE exams in English literature and English Language which are not graded on the new system. But students faced new grading in their maths exams.

Headmaster John Green said: “In spite of the volatility of GCSE results that have been described as the ‘hardest since the 1980s O Levels’, we achieved an outstanding 56 per cent A*-A in English literature and 50 per cent A*-A result in English language with 99 per cent A*-C in English literature and a 95 per cent A*-C result in English language, which is simply phenomenal.”

He said an unprecedented 44 pupils achieved the of A*A in English language and literature with thirteen achieving 2 A*s.

Hayley Johnson, head of English, said: “Once again the phenomenal results our students gained in both English language and literature demonstrate the hard work and commitment of both students and staff. 56 per cent A*-A for English literature is an incredible statistic, but we are also delighted with our students for whom a C or B grade exceeded their ‘challenge grade’ and truly demonstrates what you can achieve when you work hard.”

Top GCSE performers include: Josh Brown with 5A*s, 4As and an 8 in maths; Alex Titcomb with 3A*s, 5As and a 9 in maths; Ross Donaldson with 4A*s 3As, 1B and a 7 in maths; Anya Ormrod Davis with 2A*s, 4As, 3Bs, and a 7 in maths; Liza Tsvang with 4A*s, 2As, 2Bs and an 8 in maths; James Drake with 1A*, 2As, 6Bs and a 9 in maths; Dylan Kerler with 2A*s, 4As, 2Bs and a 7 in maths; Elina Libman with 2A*s, 2As, 3Bs and a 7 in maths, and Alex Mackenzie with 1A*, 5As, 3Bs and a 5 in maths.

Headmaster John added: “The strong performance in the new maths GCSE is particularly pleasing given the increased academic rigour in this subject. We are delighted to see students awarded the new top grade of 9 (equivalent to an A**) given the tougher syllabus introduced for this year group.”

“We look forward to welcoming the highest number of sixth form students in Seaford’s history in the upcoming year, with not only a record number of returning students but a record number of new entrants.”

