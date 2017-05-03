Chase and Marshall go down a storm at fête

The great British spirit was in full swing at this year’s Plaistow Pre-School Maypole Fête, which was held on bank holiday Monday to raise valuable funds for equipment.

The rain may have fallen but it did not dampen the mood and there was plenty of entertainment to be had by all the families that attended.

Lottie Bowbrick,16, and Alice Daniel, 17, enjoying a ride ks170866-3

Emma Thornhill, Plaistow Pre-School chairman, said: “We had such a great turnout for our fête this year and with people giving so generously, we look set to have raised over £3,000, which is fantastic considering it was such a rainy day.

“From all the hard work that everyone put into the day, we will be able to now invest more in the facilities and equipment at the pre-school, which is great news for the children.”

The day kicked off with the pre-schoolers dancing around the maypole to officially mark the start of the fête.

Circus was this year’s theme for the traditional dance and the children sported some amazing costumes, making it very difficult for the new Plaistow and Kirdford parish vicar, the Rev Pauline Lucas, to choose the winners.

Indie Thompson, two, winner of the circus-themed fancy dress ks170866-1

Indie Thompson took first place with her lovely lion outfit, Patrick Proffitt was second as a lion tamer and third were Alfie and Billy Sanderson as circus seals.

Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall made an appearance, much to the delight of the children, and there were plenty of amusements for all of the family, including fairground rides, pony rides, entertainment from the amazing Rock Choir and a popular dog show.

Children’s entertainer Froggles had the young ones in hysterics and they also loved getting involved in exploring the nature around the village pond with Theo from NatureDayz.

The maypole fête is the most important fundraiser of the year for Plaistow Pre-School.

Rummaging for bargains on the book stall ks170866-4

This lively, community pre-school has played a crucial role at the heart of the village since it opened in 1966.

Led by Carol Krol, Spirit FM’s Teacher of the Year 2013, the pre-school has a team of energetic and trusted staff, offering a wonderful, caring atmosphere.