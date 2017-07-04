Chichester High School to lease sports centre to gymnastics club

The high school is proposing a deal to sub-lease its sports centre to a Chichester gymnastics club.

The Chichester Olympic Gymnastic Club hopes to take over the Tim Peake Sports and Conference Centre, subject to approval from the county council, the landlord, and the Education Funding Agency, it is understood on a ten-year lease.

Chichester High School executive principal Yasmin Maskatiya said both parties would benefit. She said: “The Chichester Olympic Gymnastic Club will have access to excellent facilities enabling them to expand their offer.

“The School will have access to high quality gymnastics equipment, specialist classes and will derive an income from the arrangement.

The boys and girls high school merged in September 2016 and it is understood the school no longer sees the need for full use of the two gyms on the Kingsham Avenue school site.

Chichester Olympic Gymnastics Club has been based at the sports centre for a number of years, hiring it out each night of the week, and this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.