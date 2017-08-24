GCSE result delight for students at Midhurst Rother College

Students and staff at Midhurst Rother College (MRC) are celebrating a bumper crop of GCSE results today (Thursday, August 24).

As students picked up their results this morning they were faced with the new grading system of 9-1 for English literature and language and for maths.

But they were unfazed and 65 per cent of students achieved five or more A*-C grades including a 4 or above in both English language and maths - a significant increase from 50 per cent last year.

The bottom of a new grade 7 is equal to the bottom of a grade A, and the bottom of grade 4 is equal to the bottom of a grade C.

The government says it expects a pupil who scored a C or above under last year’s grading scale will receive a 4 or above this year.

MRC has reported strong performances today in a number of subjects including biology, chemistry and physics art, PE, drama, additional maths, religion and philosophy where results were all above 80 per cent gaining C+.

In many other subjects about 70 per cent of pupils gained C+.

The percentage of students achieving the new higher grades of 7-9 in English and maths is also considerably higher than the A*/A achieved in those subjects last year. In English language, 24 per cent of grades were 7+ and in maths, 19 per cent of grades were 7+.

The stars of MRC’s GCSE show this year were Harry Spirit who achieved 5A*s, 2 As, 9s in English literature and maths and an 8 in English language.

Freddie Hill who achieved 5A*s, 1 B, 9 in English language and 9 in English literature, Abigail de Villiers achieved 1 9 and 2 8s, Sophie Brownbill achieved a 9 and 2 8s, Hannah Dee achieved a 9 in English language and 8 in maths and Luna Jacevicius achieved a 9 in English language and 8 in English literature

These results come on top of last week’s A Levels which are among the best in the county.

MRC principal Stuart Edwards said: “Everyone at the college is absolutely thrilled with these results which are a significant improvement on those achieved last year. Students and staff have worked incredibly hard all year and these results are a fitting reward. We are always ambitious for our students to achieve their full potential and I am pleased that so many students have achieved the brand new top grade of ‘9’.

“I am delighted that so many students have chosen to stay at the college’s sixth form which, as last week’s strong results showed, offers students the very best educational opportunities.

“I would also like to thank all the staff in the College for their dedication and commitment to support and challenge students in all year groups.”

Claire Dickens, assistant principal, said: “It has been a pleasure to have worked with our Year 11 students this year. I am pleased their hard work has enabled them to make the next step towards achieving their aspirations.”

The government said it was introducing the new scale to inject more ‘rigour’ into the exam system, and allow for more differentiation among the highest-achievers.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.