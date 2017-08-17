Midhurst Rother College celebrates ‘best ever’ A level results

Students and teachers at Midhurst Rother College are today (Thursday) celebrating its strongest set of A Level results, with 31 per cent of grades at A*/A (up from 21 per cent last year) and 65 per cent awarded A*-B (up from 47 per cent last year).

Across the college’s sixth form, students are celebrating receiving the grades they need to take up places at their first choice universities:

Mum Mrs Emma Blackwell with Anja Blackwell

Those celebrating today include:

* George Caws who received an A* and three As and will be taking up a place at the University of Bath to read physics;

* Anja Blackwell who was awarded two A*s and a B and will read music at the University of Surrey;

* Ted Murray who received an A* and two As. He will read medicine at the University of Southampton and is the college’s first ever medical student;

Teacher Beckie Higgins, Gemma Brownbill, Sister Sophie and mum

* Mart Oomen who has gained two A* and two As and will read economics at the University of Bath;

* Gemma Brownbill who has gained A*, A and a B will read Human biology at the University of Exeter.

* Liam Nicholson who has achieved four Distinction* and will study a Higher National Diploma at Chichester College.

Erin Collins, current head girl at the college, also achieved fantastic results and received an A*, an A and B grades.

George Caws, Mart Oomen, Michael Dennis & Cameron Gibbon

She will read geography at the University of Durham starting in October but will take a year out from next February after earning a place on an expedition to the North Pole, for which she is seeking sponsorship from local businesses and supporters.

Elsewhere in the sixth form students are celebrating receiving the grades needed to take up impressive apprenticeships, internships and vocational courses.

These include Kate Cheshire who has achieved a place on IBM‘s rigorous internship scheme.

Stuart Edwards, principal of Midhurst Rother College, said: “I am delighted with the students’ results, which are the best Midhurst Rother College has achieved.

Rizwanur Chowdhury and his dad

“This is testimony to the students’ hard work and the commitment of the staff who worked so hard with them.

“Getting into a good university is the stepping stone for our students’ professional adult lives and it is excellent news that so many of our sixth form have done so.

“But I am equally pleased for those students whose grades are enabling them to take up apprenticeships and internships that will open the doors to their careers of choice.

“Students taking up opportunities with employers such as IBM is testament to the professionalism and maturity we encourage here.

“We want every student leaving Midhurst Rother College to be well prepared for whatever they go on to do next.

“Students leave here not only with strong academic results but also well prepared for the challenges and opportunities of adult life.

George Caws and Michael Dennis

“Speaking to the students today who are leaving us, it is clear how much they enjoyed their time at Midhurst Rother College.

“We are all very proud of them and wish them every success in the future”.

Richard Brimacombe, director of key stage 5 at the college said: “We have a flourishing sixth form which students look forward to joining as they progress up the school.

“Everybody worked extremely hard over the year and results like these demonstrate why it is worth it.

“I’d like to congratulate all our students and colleagues on today’s success.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.