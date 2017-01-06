New adult education courses with free options

New learning opportunities, including various free courses, have been made available by the charity Aspire Sussex.

dult education gives people the chance to learn new skills, meet new people and have fun at the same time.

The spring and summer brochure containing hundreds of courses across West Sussex is out now. It includes new courses in art and crafts, fitness, languages, cookery and computer skills, alongside free courses in English and maths.

Robyn Kohler, chief executive, said: “Developing a spring and summer brochure has allowed us be even more responsive to what local communities would like us to deliver.

“We believe we have something to offer everyone and look forward to welcoming thousands more students this year, and helping everyone to achieve their personal learning goals.

“New for 2017 is our Aspire2BeMe research project that offers a variety of free courses with a specific focus on wellbeing.”

Those who have not completed a course with Aspire Sussex within the last year may be eligible to attend a free five-week course in Burgess Hill. To find out more, email Aspire2BeMe@aspiresussex.org.uk or telephone 01444 810721.

For more information on courses run by Aspire Sussex, visit www.aspiresussex.org.uk or contact 0345 6010161.

