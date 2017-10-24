Oak tree will help children flourish

Petworth Primary School is the latest to benefit from Anderson Rowntree Solicitors’ Dream Big! community programme.

An English oak tree was donated to the South Grove school, along with a contribution to PTA funds.

The oak tree is a central part of the firm’s brand, standing for longevity, support and strength, and saplings have been donated to schools as a symbol for the next generation.

Head teacher John Galvin said: “We were delighted to welcome the Petworth team from Anderson Rowntree to host an assembly.

“The timing was perfect, as the whole school is focused on how we can be inspired and inspire each other to reach our goals.

“The Dream Big! message on the plaque will remind everyone every day how they can fulfil their ambitions.

“It has been planted next to the playground so that it can bear witness to how pupils from this and future generations grow and flourish at the school, just like the tree.”

Partner Alastair Sinclair and senior associate solicitor Charlotte Woods ran a whole school assembly on Thursday, as part of the celebrations for the planting of the new tree with a commemorative plaque.

The children were told about the history of oak trees and why one forms part of the company logo, including representing the fact the firm has been in the centre of Petworth for generations.

There were plenty of enthusiastic contributions from the children as they thought about how trees contribute to a healthier environment, as well as what the new tree will see in the next few hundred years.

After the assembly, there was a tree planting ceremony to mark the start of the tree’s long and fruitful life at the school.

Mr Sinclair said: “We had fantastic fun helping the pupils to think about how things change as they grow, like trees, but also thinking about their future adult life.

“The children were wonderful – full of energy and ideas. They thought about their ambitions and how they need to be nurtured and protected to secure a bright future. For me, it goes to the heart of good citizenship.

“We will continue to support the school into next year and have some exciting plans to help the pupils with understanding about citizenship and justice.”

The Dream Big! plaque reminds children to strive to achieve their dreams and goals, and to see their ambitions grow with the tree.