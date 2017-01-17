Olympic diver inspires sporty students

Selected students at Midhurst Rother College have had the privilege of meeting Olympic athlete Peter Waterfield.

The silver medallist visited the school, in North Street, Midhurst, as part of the Sky Sports Living for Sport initiative.

The practical workshop using trampolines

Diver Peter, best known for winning a Commonwealth silver medal in 2002, an Olympic silver medal in 2004 and competing in the London 2012 Olympics alongside Tom Daley, held a practical workshop using trampolines.

He also delivered a theory workshop based on preparing for sport in the future.

Aaron Hancock, Midhurst Rother College PE teacher and Sky Sports co-ordinator, said: “Giving students the chance to hear the stories of a person who has achieved their goals is invaluable and can only encourage the next generation of athletes as they move forward.”

Students found the sessions extremely insightful and easy to relate to their chosen sports.

'Inspiring the students with my own sporting story is equally inspiring for me'

They will go on to use the knowledge gained to aid them with their training and future competitions.

Speaking about his role, Peter said: “For me, being an athlete mentor is as much about what the students can give to me as what I can give to them. Inspiring the students with my own sporting story is equally inspiring for me, especially when I see students realise that they are no different to me and can achieve whatever they set their mind to.

“Sport has given me a fantastic life. I have travelled the world, met some amazing people and am still enjoying a great career. I want the students I visit to see that whatever life throws at them, so long as they stay focussed and determined anything is possible.”

