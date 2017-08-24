Pictures of GCSE joy at Midhurst Rother College

There was GCSE joy at Midhurst Rother College this morning (Thursday, August 24) when students arrived to pick up their results.

And with 65 per cent of students achieving five or more A*-C grades including a new 4 or above grading in both English language and maths, it was a significant increase from last year’s 50 per cent.

Ella Cooper and Jess Hall celebrate their results

The bottom of a new grade 7 is equal to the bottom of a grade A, and the bottom of grade 4 is equal to the bottom of a grade C.

The government says it expects a pupil who scored a C or above under last year’s grading scale will receive a 4 or above this year.

Among the stars of MRC’s GCSE show today were Harry Spirit who achieved 5A*s, 2 As, 9s in English literature and maths and an 8 in English language.

Freddie Hill who achieved 5A*s, 1 B, 9 in English language and 9 in English literature, Abigail de Villiers achieved 1 9 and 2 8s, Sophie Brownbill achieved a 9 and 2 8s, Hannah Dee achieved a 9 in English language and 8 in maths and Luna Jacevicius achieved a 9 in English language and 8 in English literature

These results come on top of last week’s A Levels which are among the best in the county.

MRC principal Stuart Edwards said: “Everyone at the college is absolutely thrilled with these results which are a significant improvement on those achieved last year. Students and staff have worked incredibly hard all year and these results are a fitting reward.”

