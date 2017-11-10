Playground plans for Stedham need support

Stedham Primary School has big plans for the playground but help is needed with getting the funding.

The Friends of Stedham School have applied for a £25,000 community grant from Aviva and allocation is determined with the help of public votes.

Toni Barrington, from the Friends, explained: “Our project is to redevelop our top playground into a multi-use games area.

“This money would have a huge impact on our little school for this generation and generations to come.

“To win this grant, we need as many people to vote for our project as possible. All you need to do is log into Aviva, which takes about 2 minutes. Every person gets ten votes.

“There are 82 projects in the running for the award and we need to get into the top eight to progress to the next stage.”

The school has 87 pupils and as it lacks outside green space, their opportunity for sport and exercise is limited.

There hard-surface playground can be used for ball sports but it is also shared with the teachers as a car park.

The Friends would like a multi-use games area, allowing a full range of sports such as football, netball, tennis and hockey to be played all year round.

To vote, visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-674 for more information.