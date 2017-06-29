Pony Pals visit to encourage reading

Miniature donkey Mr Kipling and guinea pig Morris visited pupils at Seaford Prep School.

They popped in for a reading hour with years two to five. The children were split into small groups and sat in a circle taking it in turns to read a donkey story to Mr Kipling.

Mr Kipling visiting deputy head Julian Hart and A-level geography students

Their reward was a cuddle with the donkey and the chance to lead him round the hall.

Mr Kipling wore special trainers to avoid slipping on the shiny floors and was extremely well behaved, appearing to enjoy the stories and attention.

When deputy head Julian Hart made a special request to see the donkey, Mr Kipling was taken along to his geography A-level class for a short time, too.

At the end of the session, Mr Kipling was presented with a large bucket of carrots and apples to share with Morris and friends at Pony Pals in Passfield.