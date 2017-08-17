Record numbers of Seaford College A level students heading to their first choice universities

Record numbers of Seaford College students are heading to Russell Group and their first choice universities after another bumper crop of A level results.

Headmaster John Green, who took up the post four years ago and has implemented various strategies to improve the school’s academic core, said: “Seaford College has seen an impressive increase in our A*-B and A*-C A level results from last year. Considering this is the first year of reverting back to the more traditional linear versus modular testing, in most subjects, the results are even more impressive.”

He said where once, pupils undertook AS exams and coursework that contributed towards their final mark, A Level grades were now determined solely on pupil exam performance.

“I am very proud of how our students have responded to these changes with the challenges and the increased academic rigour that followed.

“We’ve continued our strong results in English, maths, history, geography and business studies. We’ve seen our best ever results in psychology, which is renowned to be a tough A Level, with over a third achieving the top A*-A grade. It’s been another fantastic year for art & design and photography.”

Notable successes include Mairi Donaldson from Haslemere who gained an A* in psychology, and A grades in PE and geography, and goes on to read school and exercise & sports science at Exeter University.

Sam Hall, also from Haslemere, achieved three A grades in economics, geography and history and will read policy, politics & economics at Birmingham University, and Peter Tutykhin from Santa Monica, also achieved three A grades in English literature, history and creative writing and will read politics and international relations.

Mattie Hansing, from Haslemere gained A* in textiles and B grades in English literature and history and will study management & marketing.

Ross Millen, from Dubai, achieved a distinction* in BTEC Sport, and B grades in A Level business studies and geography and is heading to Birmingham University to study geology.

“Part of our academic strategy four years ago was to review our sixth form curriculum,” said Mr Green. “We decided to take the bold move to be one of the first independent schools in the area to introduce BTEC courses.

“The BTECs complemented our incredibly strong A Level curriculum and BTECs are now highly regarded by universities, including the top Russell Group universities. We achieved a phenomenal 83 per cent distinction* or distinction pass rate, which is equivalent to an A* or A at A Level and has the equivalent UCAS points.

“Our pupils are increasingly ambitious in all aspects of their education, and we are immensely proud of all of their achievements. The superb results this year demonstrate the undoubted strengthening academic core at the school.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.