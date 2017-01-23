Schools’ chance to win up to £500 worth of eSafe vouchers

JSPC Computer Services has partnered with eSafe Education to offer schools in Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire the chance to win up to £500 worth of eSafe vouchers with the launch of its Internet Safety poster competition, supported by this paper.

The campaign coincides with Safer Internet Day on February 7th, which aims to promote the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

Three schools are in with a chance of winning the competition with prizes available for first, second and third place.

The winning student’s school will receive £500 worth of eSafe vouchers and the two schools who are awarded second and third place will receive £250 and £100 worth of eSafe vouchers respectively. All three winning pupils will also receive a digital camera.

James Stoner, managing director of JSPC, comments: “Young people are using the Internet more and more. Ensuring they have the right tools to navigate it safely is paramount. That is why here at JSPC we place emphasis on not only protecting, but also educating young people about the online dangers they may come into contact with. A competition such as this is a great way to spark children’s interest whilst also drawing attention to this important matter.”

The competition will be judged by four prominent figures from the local area; Gary Shipton, Editor in Chief of Sussex Newspapers; Tim Loughton, Conservative MP for Worthing East and Shoreham; Mark Donkersley, Managing Director at eSafe and James Stoner, founder and Managing Director at JSPC.

Aimed at school children aged 4-11, judges will be looking for eye-catching designs that promote the importance of staying safe online.

The deadline for the receipt of entries is 17 February 2017. If your child is interested in submitting a design, they should contact their school’s Headteacher.

JSPC provide ICT support to over 200 primary and secondary schools across Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire, supplying everything from broadband and data backup to licensing, e-learning support and technician services.

JSPC are very passionate about contributing in a positive way to the local community and are involved in various charities and local projects, including the Northbrook College Apprenticeship Scheme and the Worthing Herald Business Accelerator Scheme.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.