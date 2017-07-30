Stedham Squirrels ‘leading competition’ for grant

Parents have spoken of the fantastic work done by the amazing team at Stedham Squirrels.

The pre-school is in the process of moving three miles down the road, where it will become Rogate Robins in September.

It in the running for a national award, which would provide funding to develop a new outdoor area at Rogate CofE Primary School, where it will be based in a spare outside classroom.

The Sudocrem Play More Award provides Playground Regeneration Grants to help children to get outside and grow. This year, 15 prizes are available for deserving nurseries and childcare centres.

Organisers said Stedham Squirrels was leading the competition, having received an outstanding six nominations – putting it among the most nominated nurseries nationwide.

Georgina Fotopoulou, Sudocrem brand manager, said: “Children love outdoor play but they’re bound to scrape their knees. This is all part of the learning process. A cuddle and a tub of Sudocrem antiseptic healing cream can make a lot of things better. We’ve been healing skin for generations and we’re proud to promote the spirit of adventure with Play More.”

The company has been working hard to encourage parents to ‘be more dareful and less careful’ and this has been supported by the Play More initiative, helping children to get outside.

Nominations close on August 31. Nurseries must be based in the UK. For full terms and conditions, visit www.sudocrem.co.uk/social-hub