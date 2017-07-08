VIDEO: Big Charity Day

Weather may have put paid to outside activities for Seaford College’s big charity day but it did not dampen the spirits of the children involved.

Year-nine students attempted a variety of fun and challenging world records to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Activities included 100m on a Space Hopper, trampoline seat drops in a minute, balls caught in a minute while blindfolded, eating M&M’s with chopsticks in a minute while blindfolded and post-it notes stuck to the face in a minute

George Vernon, head of year nine, said: “It was a fantastic afternoon and all the pupils and staff had a lot of fun.

“I’m so proud of what the children have done and we’re now close to £1,700 raised for the Teenager Cancer Trust, and counting, which is amazing.”

Just when everyone thought the afternoon was over, Mr Vernon announced he would be taking on the head of tennis, James Bird, in a Space Hopper dash – a race that had previously been suggested on the school’s Facebook page.

George Vernon, head of year nine, and James Bird, head of tennis, set for their Space Hopper dash

The pupils greatly enjoyed watching their two teachers go head to head. Although Mr Vernon took an early lead, he stumbled and rolled near the finish line, allowing Mr Bird to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, to many cheers from the watching pupils.