Egdean church event raises more than £1,300

It was an extremely hot balmy evening for the annual barbecue at St Bartholomew’s Church, Egdean.

People of all ages gathered in the churchyard and tucked into chicken, sausages and burgers with a lovely selection of freshly-made salads.

Alongside was a magnificent grand raffle, a tempting display of homemade cakes and produce, and a great selection of children and adults books, puzzles and games.

Christine Dallyn, secretary to Egdean PCC, said: “Thanks to everyone for their support on this very social occasion and for raising just over £1,300 for our church funds.”

The next summer fundraising event is the cream tea weekend in the garden of Church Cottage, Egdean, on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Visit www.egdeanparish.com for more information.