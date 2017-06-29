Egdean villagers hold their annual barbecue

The annual church barbecue held in the churchyard at St Bartholomew’s in Egdean raised an impressive £1,300 for church funds.

Secretary to the parochial church council Christine Dallyn said: “It was an extremely hot balmy evening and all ages enjoyed the barbecue together with a grand raffle, homemade cakes and produce and a great selection of children and adults books, puzzles and games. Thanks to everyone for their support.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.