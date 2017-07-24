Elderly cyclist injured in A272 collision near Midhurst

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision near Midhurst on Saturday (July 22).

The 79 year old cyclist, a man from Stedham, and a blue Peugot salon, collided on the A272 at its junction with Brambling Lane at about 1.30pm.

A police spokesman said the cyclist was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious chest and shoulder injuries. The spokesman said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting ‘Operation Burrows’.

The accident comes after a plea from Midhurst Area Cyling at the last full meeting of Midhurst Town Council to support action to make cycling in the town and the surrounding area safer.

One of its proposals was to move the 30mph speed limit closer to Stedham on the A272 so the cycle crossing came inside the limit.

