Emergency gas works in Midhurst town centre

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A286 through the centre of Midhurst as emergency work is carried out to the gas network.

The lights which have been causing congestion on North Street, were put in place yesterday Monday (August 7).

SGN contractors are currently waiting for specialist equipment to arrive on site so they can carry out permanent repair work hopefully tomorrow (Wednesday, August 9), but a spokesman was unable to say how long the lights would be in operation.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.