Emergency training for Midhurst community bus volunteers

Volunteer drivers and escorts from Midhurst Yellow Bus have been given basic life saving and emergency event training from the town’s firefighters.

Nick Wheeler, who is chairman of the Midhurst Community Bus (the charity that operates Midhurst Yellow Bus), said, “we really appreciate the help we have received from the Midhurst team in enabling our volunteers to be more confident when dealing with unexpected situations.”

Matt Gamblen, watch manager at Midhurst Fire Service said: “We welcome the opportunity to help raise the competence of the public to deal with emergency events and congratulate the Yellow Bus volunteers on their interest in doing so.”

Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer driver or escort on the Midhurst Yellow Bus should phone 07879 556568 or get information here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.