England’s ‘finest vineyard’ to host open day

English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber is set to open the doors to the Nyetimber Estate in West Chiltington for the final Open Day weekend of the year.

This Saturday and Sunday, guests will have a chance to walk amongst the oldest Chardonnay vines in England during an exclusive tour of the vineyard, nestled amongst the rolling hills of the South Downs.

The tour will be followed by a masterclass tasting of Nyetimber’s collection of celebrated sparkling wines, allowing guests to discover the craftsmanship and artistry behind every bottle of Nyetimber.

Visiting times are 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm, and tickets are £28. Places can be reserved at www.eventbrite.co.uk/d/uk/nyetimber.

Guests can take home a case of their favourite Nyetimber wines with their ticket price, redeemable against purchase.

For further information, contact nyetimber@taste-pr.com or 020 7242 2844.

Nyetimber was the first producer of English sparkling wine to exclusively grow the three celebrated grape varieties: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay. Nyetimber is made from one hundred percent estate-grown grapes and is regarded as England’s finest sparkling wine. Owner and chief executive Eric Heerema and winemaker Cherie Spriggs are committed to producing wines of exceptional quality.

