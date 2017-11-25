England star Breach turns in five-star show at Twickenham

Jess Breach's international career may be just two games old - but she has already marked herself out as a potential England regular for years to come.

Eight days after marking her England Red Roses debut with six tries against Canada at Allianz Park, she followed it with apperance No2 at Twickenham - and another five tries, against the same opposition.

The former Chichester RFC and Pulborough RFC star, who lives in Felpham, helped the Red Roses complete a 3-0 Old Mutual Wealth Series whitewash over Canada with a 69-19 victory at HQ.

England were ahead in the seventh minute, as reported on englandrugby.com. Soon after, 20-year-old Breach crossed from a burst of pace around the outside. Later Breach's second gave England a 38-7 half-time lead.

Breach secured her hat-trick before a silky run from deep inside her own half got her fourth, and another line break from the halfway line took her tally to five - her 11th try in just two caps.

Head coach Simon Middleton spoke before these games about introducing new faces who had impressed in the Tyrrells Premier 15s so far this season, and 10 new players got their first caps over the course of the three-Test series.

Breach, Abigail Dow, Caity Mattinson, Ellie Kildunne, Zoe Harrison, Shaunagh Brown, Hannah Botterman Catherine O’Donnell, Jo Brown and Lagi Tuima were the new players who are the latest to become Red Roses.

England won 79-5 and 49-12 in games at Allianz Park and Twickenham Stoop and Breach has well and truly announced her arrival on the top-level stage.

Here's how we reported Breach's England debut and the reaction to it