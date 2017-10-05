Erik Jack nominated for an Observer award.

A flood of nominations have been received asking for the late Erik Jack to win an Observer Community Award.

Erik sadly passed away last month but will always be remembered for his huge involvement in Bognor Regis.

He was a big part of events such as the International Clowns parade, Birdman, the Illuminations Gala and the South Downs Folk Festival - regarded by many as ‘Mr Bognor Regis’.

Chichester Observer chief reporter Steve Pickthall said: “To my knowledge we’ve never had anyone who isn’t still alive nominated for one of our awards.

“But for Erik Jack we received a burst of around 20 nominations shortly after his death, a clear reflection of just what he meant to so many people.

“Our awards are all about rewarding the community champions and Erik was certainly that - so we have decided to allow this posthumous nomination.

“Future such nominations will be judged on their own merit.

“Of course the winners of every category will be decided by our readers, as they always are, in the paper and with nominations closing on October 15, there is just over a week left to put someone forward, so hurry!”

We are especially looking for entries in the following category: Best School; School Star; Best Volunteer; Best Sports Team or Person.

Email you nominations to stephen.pickthall@jpress.co.uk by midnight on Sunday, October 15.

