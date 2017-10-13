Ex-Palace striker joins Rocks

The Rocks have a new striker - and he is set to be given the job of firing them into the first round of the FA Cup.

Ibra Sekajja has joined Bognor and has been registered in time for him to be included in the squad for tomorrow's match at Oxford City.

Uganda-born Sekajja was first picked up by Crystal Palace after a scout watched him playing for his school, and on his pro debut for the Eagles in April 2011, he scored a late equaliser at Hull - with his first touch - to help keep Palace in the Championship.

He was loaned to Kettering and then Bromley in 2011-12 to gain first-team experience. MK Dons signed Sekajja but he made only one appearance for the side.

In January 2013, Sekajja joined Barnet on loan, but when returned to Crystal Palace he failed to feature again in the first team. He was released in May 2014.

Sekajja signed for Inverness CT in October 2014 but left at the end of his three-month contract and signed for Livingstone. A career highlight came when he scored for them against Rangers at Ibrox.

Following spells with Braintree and Hemel Hempstead during 2015-16, Sekajja joined Dulwich Hamlet, where he finished the season with 17 goals in all competitions, including a first-half hat-trick against Enfield Town in the Ryman Premier Division play-off semi-final. Sekajja scored against the Rocks in a league match and played for Dulwich in the play-off final at Nyewood Lane, which the Rocks won 2-1 to gain promotion.

Sekajja has been capped by England at under-16 level.

He boosts a forward line in which Ollie Pearce, Jimmy Muitt and Jimmy Wild have been doing well but showing signs of needing extra support. The Rocks have been searching for a striker for months and hope Sekajja may be the answer.

Get the first report from Oxford City v Rocks on this website on Saturday evening