FA Cup: Rocks miss out on first-round spot

Bognor's FA Cup dreams are over for another year after they slipped to a 1-0 loss at Oxford City in the final qualifying round.

Matt Paterson's goal on 32 minutes was enough to take Bognor's National League South rivals through to the first round, which will involved clubs from League One and League Two.

Paterson missed a penalty just before the break to give Jack Pearce's team hope of a fightback, but despite battling to the end, they could not find the goal that would have put them in the draw and set up a replay.

It's 22 years since Bognor reached the first round and this is a big blow to fans who travelled in great numbers and thought this could be the year to land a prize tie.

To make matters worse they had Calvin Davies sent off for two bookable offences.

Now they will have to raise themselves for the league campaign ahead, starting with a vital home game against Chippenham next Saturday.

