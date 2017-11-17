Facebook messages give Midhurst architect strength to finish toughest race

Messages on Facebook saw Midhurst architect Charlies Boher through when he was about to give up during the toughest race of his life.

For the second year he was taking part in the World’s Toughest Mudder to raise funds for the James Wentworth Memorial Fund set up to help raise awareness of anxiety, depression and suicide among young people.

The gruelling endurance challenge in the Nevada Desert involves running a five mile course as many times as you can in 24 hours. There are 21 obstacles including a cliff jump.

Last year Charles managed 60 miles and felt he could have done more but nothing prepared him for the cold.

“Going into this race I was the fittest I have ever been but that makes no difference once you get cold.

“It was the most challenging race I have ever done.” said Charlie, “I started really well but as the sun set things began to go down hill and by midnight the cold had really set in. “I was freezing and at 4am completely demoralised I nearly called it a day. I posted on Facebook and then saw all the messages and the charity donations which made get back out and at least try to complete the race. Just before the 24 hour cut off I crossed the line with 50 miles in the bag. This was by far the hardest race I have done physically and mentally.”

