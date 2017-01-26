Facelift for Redford Village Hall after three years fundraising

It’s been a long and hard fundraising road, but work has finally started which will result in a major facelift for Redford Village Hall which is at the centre of community life for villagers in the parish of Woolbeding and Redford

There has been three years of fundraising to carry out the work which includes replacing the bonded asbestos roof of the hall, giving the building thermal insulation and replacing the doors and windows with low maintenance doubled glazed units.

The hall was put up in 1959 for the use and benefit of the surrounding community and it was built by the community on the village green, next to the village pub, which is no longer in existence, courtesy of the then owner of the land Alice Lascelles.

But it is now desperately in need of refurbishment.

There have been a number of grants awarded to the community to enable the work to be carried out.

They include funding from West Sussex County Council, from Chichester District Council and from a new funding pot set up by the trustees of the Grange Community Association who give donations for community projects from the sale of Grange equipment and what remained from 30 years of trading.

The work is expected to be completed by early April.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.