Family’s tribute to 16 year old girl who died near Haslemere station

The family of 16 year old Jasmine Bush, who died on the railway line near Haslemere station last Thursday afternoon (August 24) have paid tribute to her.

In a statement they said: “On Thursday afternoon, our world was turned upside down when we lost our most beautiful daughter in these tragic circumstances.

“Jasmine sadly lost the battle with depression and anxiety after two and a half years fighting. She was also diagnosed with autism and PDA disorder on the way, unfortunately the help out there was limited.

“We honestly would never have thought she would do something like this, it just doesn’t seem real. The house is silent, no doors are being slammed or music playing at a ridiculous noise and we think that will be the hardest thing to get over, the quietness and the hole she has left.

“Mental health is a growing issue in this generation. A lot of people just push it to one side but it does exist and it does affect people in different ways. If you are reading this and you are suffering, there is help out there and we would advise you to take it.

“We would just like to say thank you to everyone for the messages and the flowers on the bridge. We know Jasmine can see them and she is an everlasting star that will shine brightly in the sky, hopefully she has realised that she was actually loved not just by her family but by friends as well. RIP Jaz. Love you. Ian, Nicky, Josh and Jordan Bush.”

