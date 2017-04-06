Farmers urged to fit trackers after thieves caught with Petworth machinery valued at £29,000

Farmers are being urged to fit tracking devices to all their valuable farm machinery after thieves were caught with vehicles valued at £29,000.

The Yamaha digger and a Thwaites one tonne dumper truck were stolen from a farm in the Petworth area last Wednesday March 29. But they were both quickly recovered by police because they were fitted with special anti-theft devices.

Reporting in the latest bulletin of Sussex Farm Watch a police spokesman said: “It was great news that they were very quickly recovered. May I recommend that if you own expensive vehicles you give serious thought to having them fitted with tracking devices.”

Also last Wednesday thieves got into a barn on land off Kirdford Lane in Billingshurst by breaking two padlocks and three combination locks.

They then stole a Kabuto L400 tractor with an A680 front loader together with a flatbed Ifor Williams trailer.

If anyone saw or heard anything, or has information they should contact police here email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference number 0619, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

