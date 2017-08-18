Fears for Petworth’s long awaited skate park

Leaders of Petworth’s skate park project fear Chichester District Council is gearing up to put the skids under their plans.

Chairman of the town council Chris Kemp told fellow members last night (Thursday) he was alarmed by information given to the Vision Group by CDC. He was also angry the information had not also been given to the town council which was spearheading the move for the much needed skate park facilities in the Pound Street car park.

Vision members had been told, he said, that CDC engineers reported the car park was laid out ‘in optimum fashion and we have to accept that decision’ despite earlier reporting that Petworth Business Association (PBA) plans to create more car parking space looked promising.

“The Vision group seems to have got a statement and I am wondering whether we are also allowed to have an understand of why the PBA scheme doesn’t work.”

Michael Peet told fellow councillors the ultimate decision on the go ahead for the skate park rested with how many car parking spaces would be lost and whether the loss was viable.

“The inference is that 10 or 11 spaces would be lost, but there is no hint as to whether this is an acceptable loss and therefore can Petworth Town Council expect a letter saying the whole deal is off? We are very worried about it.”

He said the PBA had worked out plans which would mean the loss of only one or two spaces and from early conversations with CDC, the skate park scheme seemed a ‘no brainer’.

“It’s a bit odd we can’t get the officers to talk to us and it is kind of frustrating. The Vision group is getting more information than us, although we are the body working with CDC on a skate park decision, and it is not acceptable.”

He said the group appeared to have a report suggesting the skate park could not be achieved: “To me it seems like we are boiling up to the breaking of some bad news to us - that’s how it feels.”

