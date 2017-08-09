‘Feasting, Family and Fun’ at Petworth holiday club

More than 100 children enjoyed ‘Feasting, Family and Fun’ the theme of this year’s week long Holiday Bible Club, hosted by PACT, (Petworth Area Churches Together) and run by volunteers assisted by a team of junior helpers.

The food theme continued throughout the week with a cooking activity each day alongside crafts, games and lots more fun. After each morning session families came together for a picnic lunch and the ever popular bouncy slide. Team Leader, Annie Sneller said: “It is impossible to thank everyone who made this possible as there are too many of them. The whole team once again came together to give the children of Petworth and surrounding villages a fun filled week with teaching from the Bible which we believe will give them a good foundation for the rest of their lives.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

SUS-170908-141917001

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.