Fernhurst pupils ‘rebury’ their time capsule

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer helped to make a piece of history at Fernhurst Primary School today (Friday, April 7) when a copy was ‘reburied’ alongside a host of other items in a special time capsule.

The school buried a McVities Jubilee tin filled with memorabilia in honour of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 2012 with instructions that it was not be opened for 60 years. However it had to be retrieved a year later when building work started on two new classrooms. It remained in headteacher Gary Parke’s cupboard for four years waiting for the right moment for another ceremony. They chose Mr Parkes’ last day as headteacher today to ‘rebury’ the capsule which it is hoped will remain buried until 2072.

