Festival hot air balloon rides to support children’s hospice

Visitors to a hot air balloon festival are invited to take part in a memorable experience by booking a special balloon flight.

On Sunday, Wisborough Green will play host to the 26th Annual Charity Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Started in 1991 by Cecilia and Brian Smith, the festival has become a village tradition.

This year will see 16 balloons being launched at dawn at 6am and dusk at 6pm.

All money raised is for Chestnut Tree House.

The pilots donate their balloons and time, and the event is sponsored by local businesses Fishers Farm, The Three Crowns, Silvester Engineering, The Cricketers Arms and Airworks Worldwide.

James Palmer, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We are praying for light winds and plenty of sunshine”.

For more informtation, or to book a flight, visit festival.airworksworldwide.com or call 01403 700347.

To fly from Wisborough Green in a hot air balloon, a minimum donation to Chestnut Tree House of £120 per passenger is required.

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and South East Hampshire and cares for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life shortening conditions. The hospice’s goal is to provide the best quality of life for children, young people and their families, and to offer practical, social and spiritual support throughout each child’s life, however short it may be.

Find out more by visiting www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.