Fete brings the crowds back to Petworth Park

After more than six months of planning, a week of relentless set up and final ‘tweaks’ the Petworth and District Community Association (P&DCA) were delighted when Saturday (July 7) dawned sunny and bright ready for the return of the fete in the park.

More than 60 stalls, both charitable and commercial, offered everything from health products to belts, tutus and teepees. Food was provided by the Badgers pub team whose hog roast sold out in record time as well as ‘Meghdoots’ curry house.

ks170958-7 Pet Fete phot kate Keen model boat enthusiasts at the event.ks170958-7 SUS-170907-165511008

“We had ice creams galore, waffles on a stick and a well stocked bar staffed by Will and his team from The Angel pub in Petworth,” said P&DCA spokesman Clare Wiggs, “and while we were eating, drinking and shopping we were entertained by local groups including Celtic Simbel, VMA Dance, Fleur de Ltd, Petworth Town Band and a group from Petworth Primary who did us proud with songs from their upcoming performance.”

Members of the Lions, Rotary and the Scouts were also on hand volunteering as stewards.

There were classic cars and tractors to admire and down by the lake model boat enthusiasts talked about their boats and explained their workings to younger visitors.

At the same time as the fete, Petworth Park Cricket Club held its first ever under 8s cricket tournament.

ks170958-5 Pet Fete phot kate Visitors try their hand at blind bowling.ks170958-5 SUS-170907-165459008

When the heat abated slightly, families and friends decamped to the mound to listen to Those Restless Knights and The Fabulous Fug Band who kept everyone entertained, dancing and singing until 8pm.

“As the sounds of music died down in the park,”said Clare, “the whole committee reflected on what a massively successful day it had been, bringing the community together and raising money for deserving local charities. Special thanks should go to Tony and Ruth Sneller and John Riddell who drove the fete forward and worked incredibly hard to make it the success it was.”

ks170958-3 Pet Fete phot kate Lidia Morawska, three takes a ride on the merry-go-round..ks170958-3 SUS-170907-165432008