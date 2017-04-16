Film on a Farm comes to Midhurst

Film on a Farm, founded by Droxford farmer Christopher Horn as a diversification project showing classic movies at unique outdoor cinemas is coming to West Sussex.

Due to popular demand screening will not only take place at Droxford but is also touring the UK with ‘Jaws’ overlooking the sea near Chichester on July 7, and ‘Notting Hill’ on the downs near Midhurst on June 17.

Included in the evening’s entertainment is also a locally sourced barbecue.

For more information and to find out how to book tickets, visit Film on a Farm

