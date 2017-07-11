Fire breaks out at Hammer substation

The fire service was called to a fire at a substation in Hammer last night which had spread to a hedgerow and fence.

A crew from Midhurst arrived on the scene at Pegasus Close at 6.13pm yesterday (Monday, July 10), where a fire had started in electrical cables and an electricity transformer box, a spokesman said.

It has spread to a nearby hedgerow and fence, which were 100 per cent damaged in the blaze, the spokesman said.

The substation also sustained damaged, according to the spokesman.

Nobody was at the substation at the time.

The fire was extinguished by 9.30pm.

The cause of the fire is unknown.