Fire crew called to smoke filled home at Lurgashall

An elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation after an incident involving the log burner at her Lurgashall home last night (Sunday, January 29)

Midhurst firefighters were called to her home at Hill Grove, Lurgashall at 5.20pm where they found the house was smoke logged.

They gave oxygen therapy to the resident.

