Fire crews tackle crop blaze at Northchapel

Firefighters from Midhurst, Petworth and Haslemere tackled a blaze at Northchapel yesterday afternoon (Sunday, August 6) where a combine harvester had caught fire and set light to three quarters of a hectare of cut crop.

The crews were called to Hillgrove Lane shortly before 5pm.

They used three 4x4s and Midhurst’s new specialised 6x6 vehicle designed to help tackle fires in rural areas. They sprayed the blaze with foam and used hose reels and beaters to put out the fire.

