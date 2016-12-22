Fire in Bognor flat

Firefighters are currently battling a fire in a flat in Bognor Regis.

The fire service was called at 4.30pm today, Thursday, December 22, to the fire in the ground floor of a flat in London Road.

Spencer Street is reportedly partially blocked with traffic moving slowly.

Two fire engines and crews are still on the scene trying to extinguish the flames.

There are no persons reported as trapped or injured.

Do you have pictures? Email them to news@bognor.co.uk

