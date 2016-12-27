Fire service deal with fire in Billingshurst

Fire crews from West Sussex and Billingshurst dealt with an open fire in Billingshurst last night (December 26).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to a fire near a barn in Billingshurst Road, Coolham yesterday evening (December 27).

According to WSFRS, a portacabin was damaged in an open fire.

The fire is being treated as accidental.

A spokesperson for Billingshurst Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a fire at a barn last night which included six appliances and one water carrier.

“We will reinspect the damage today.”

