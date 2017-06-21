Firefighters tackle barn fire in Wisborough Green

Four fire engines were sent to tackle a barn fire that broke out in Wisborough Green this morning.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the blaze at the barn in Petworth Road at 7.36am today (Wednesday, June 21).

Crews from Billingshurst, Petworth, Horsham and Midhurst were sent to the scene.

Two jets and a high pressure hose reel were used to extinguish the flames.

One man had received minor burns, a spokesperson said, and the barn suffered 20 per cent damage.

No animals were harmed as the barn is used for storage.

The fire was caused by accidental ignition, the spokesperson confirmed.

The last crew left the scene at just before 9am.