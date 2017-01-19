Firm recruiting naked female cleaners - readers give their opinions

Our story yesterday about a London-based company (Naturist Cleaners) looking for naked female cleaners to work in houses around Sussex generated numerous comments from our readers.

Our Facebook page post saw a variety of views on the story and its implications.

One of the main concerns was the ‘women-only’ nature of the company’s message.

“Isn’t this blatant sexual discrimination?!” and “Why just female cleaners? Isn’t this advert sexist as men can clean too, if I was a naturist I would rather have a male naked cleaner than a female” were examples of readers’ views.

The practical side of cleaning without clothes was also mentioned - “Ouch, thinking of the times I’ve splashed bleach on my clothes.”

And, of course, several readers pointed out it’s the wrong time of year to consider this idea - “Wrong time of year to be advertising I say - I currently have the heating on and 3 layers. Try again in June.”

However, for many the whole idea seemed strange, summed up by one person who commented: “Has the world gone mad???!”