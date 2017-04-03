Fittleworth charity founder appeals for help to save dogs ‘living in hell’

Just five years ago the K-9 Angels charity was founded by model and columnist Victoria Eisermann from Fittleworth and singer/songwriter Pola Pospieszalska after they rescued a dog they named Angel from Romania.

“If we could help little Angel, we felt we could try and help many others just like her,” said Victoria.

Since then K-9 Angels has gone from strength to strength rehoming 850 dogs and raising close to £500,000.

Along with charity trustees and trusted rescuers in Romania, Victoria and Pola have also built a shelter housing for 120 dogs and a state-of-the art vet facility.

The team regularly goes to Romania to carry out mass spay and neuter, which they believe is the only way to eventually stop the hell for the hundreds of stray dogs living in appalling conditions.

But the team is powerless without donations to save more dogs and are appealing for help to carry on their work.

Everyday it is faced with challenges. It has just rescued a pregnant dog deliberately run over by a car and found another it had been feeding for years, covered in bullet holes.

“I’m really proud of what Team K-9 Angels have achieved,” said Victoria. “We are all volunteers who do this because we simply love dogs. We can have all the enthusiasm and will in the world to want to help these dogs but without donations we are powerless, which is very frustrating.

“We have worked on the frontline of dog rescue so to speak, having worked out in Romania ten times in the last five years.

“The most heartbreaking part is only having enough money to save ten dogs when there are 600 trapped inside a ‘shelter’ from hell begging you to take them out of there. I will never forget the terror and sadness in their eyes and the sounds of their cries.”

One of the charity’s adopters is presenter Sue Barker, who adopted Baitu in 2015. Now patron of K-9 Angels, she said: “He was living by a factory, surviving on scraps thrown to him by workers, when he was hunted down by Romania’s ‘dog catchers’ and stuck in a squalid pound to await euthanasia.”

Find out how to help and donate here or K-9‘s facebook page here or email Victoria@k-9angels.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.