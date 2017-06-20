Former Midhurst Grammar School deputy dies aged 77

Geoffrey Haines, former deputy headmaster of Midhurst Grammar School, has died after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease aged 77.

An Economic History graduate of Nottingham University, Mr Haines trained as a teacher and moved to Midhurst in 1982. He became a well-known figure in the town.

SUS-170620-110553001

As well as his work he took an active part in the local community. Music was one of his lifelong pastimes and he pursued this locally as a member of the Midhurst Choral Society before joining the Chichester Singers. He was an organist and member of the Midhurst Parish Church choir and entered more fully into the life of that church when he was licensed as a Lay Reader in 1997. His work as an Anglican Reader included helping as a volunteer at Chichester Cathedral giving pastoral support to local people and visitors alike and for several years he enjoyed stewarding in the Cathedral during the July Chichester Festivities.

In 1991 he acted in the Midhurst Community play that celebrated the visit of Queen Elizabeth I to the town in 1591. He was a guide for the Cowdray Ruins and a committee member of the Midhurst Society.

Mr Haines left the Grammar School in 1993 and became a Regional Director of the Anglican charity The Mission to Seafarers. His work with the Mission took him to many places in the south of England including local church communities in the Midhurst and Rother Valley.

Rambling was another of his lifelong loves, a hobby he enjoyed in the surrounding countryside and he was thankful he had been able to take holidays in several far-flung corners of the globe whilst he was fit enough to do so.

He is survived by his wife Sue, whom he met in Southwold, Suffolk in 1966 when he was leading a childrens’ summer mission organised by the Scripture Union; their children Colin, Paul and Ruth, who all attended the Grammar School; and seven grandchildren. Donations may be given to Parkinson’s UK, c/o of Roger Poat Funeral Directors, Duck Lane, Midhurst.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.