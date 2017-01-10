Former Midhurst Grange just keeps on giving!

The legacy of the beloved old Grange Centre in Midhurst lives on with a pot of more than £100,000 to give away to community projects.

It was bulldozed in April 2014 after the opening of the new centre, but it has taken trustees of the Grange Community Association (GCA) nearly three years to negotiate the final financial settlement with West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council.

This week trustees Graham Pooley and Mike Boyce announced there was still £100,000 left from the sale of equipment and fittings in the old Grange and profits after 30 years of trading.

This is on top of the £38,000 which has already been given to 19 good causes throughout the Midhurst and Petworth area in the last two years.

The latest to benefit were the Fernhurst Centre for refurbishment, Midhurst Museum Too for new cabinets and equipment and acoustic improvements at Stedham Memorial Hall.

Now trustees are looking for new community projects to support and applications for the latest round of grants close on January 31.

“We want to put the GCA back in the eye of the community,” said Mike, “there must be lots of organisations out there which meet our criteria and need financial support.”

They have to be sport, community or leisure groups of a charitable nature and applicants cannot be statutory bodies..

For application forms and more details visit Grange Community Association

